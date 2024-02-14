IIMB's EPGP course secures 47th rank in FT Global MBA 2024 rankings

FT Global MBA 2024 rankings featured IIM Bangalore in the 47th spot, a rise by five ranks in comparison to last year's rankings. With a Carbon Footprint rank of 15, IIMB hopes to address issues like climate change and achieve a net zero target, informed the press release.(HT File)

According to a press release by IIM Bangalore (IIMB), graduates of the one-year, full-time MBA for working professionals -the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) are well accepted in the market and hence achieved 100% in the parameter, ‘Employed at Three Months’.

“By offering the best management education to our students, we fulfil an important dimension of our mission, which is to nurture innovative global business leaders, entrepreneurs, policy makers and social change agents through holistic and transformative education. I am happy that rankings, global and national, provide some testimony that all our efforts are bearing fruit," said Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore.

IIMB has also scored high on the ‘Aims Achieved’ (87%) and ‘Overall Satisfaction’ (9.19) parameters. With a Carbon Footprint rank of 15, IIMB hopes to address issues like climate change and achieve a net zero target, informed the press release.