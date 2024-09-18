With an aim to use digital “technology to boost police efficiency” the Goa Police has called on tech students to devise a range of tracking tools including tools for social media monitoring, automated tools to analyse religious preaching and identify radical content among others. Goa Police hackathon to reward students for developing digital policing tools

The tools will have to be developed as part of a hackathon, the second edition of which is being organised by the Goa Police this year with winning teams competing for a top prize of ₹50,000 in each of the categories.

“The Hackathon is being organised as a partnership between Goa Police and students who can use their innovative thinking, technical knowhow and enthusiasm for building digital solutions for effective policing and assuring civil safety. All Goan students are invited regardless of the field they are pursuing to participate in this endeavour to ensure safety in the society through technological solutions for crime detection and prevention,” Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta said.

According to the Police the Hackathon is being held to develop cutting-edge tools that address real-world challenges faced by law enforcement. The hackathon encourages collaboration and creativity among Goa-based students to support the Goa Police in addressing pressing issues related to cyber security, traffic management, crime investigation, and more.

Beginning on September 27 at 7pm and ending on September 29 at the same time, students will get 48 hours to develop the tools with a prize of ₹50,000 each for a group of four policing related problems while a prize of ₹25,000 for the teams that develop the tools to resolve a group of four traffic management related problems.

The first group will have to deal with problems including developing a tool for social media monitoring, and artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) system for detecting and categorising fraudulent online platforms, an AI-based tool to analyse religious preaching and identify radical content, an AI-based tool to assist visitors at police stations and a vulnerability assessment tool for government IT websites and mobile applications.

As part of the second group, teams of students will have to develop mobile applications for vehicle passes for traffic violation checks, to map parking spaces with real-time vacancy information, to locate nearest CCTV Cameras for investigating officers and a digital police personnel deployment and tracking tool.

The Goa Police have described the hackathon as “the first step in partnership of socially responsible students with law enforcement agencies in building a safe and secure society.”