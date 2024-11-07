Menu Explore
Govt school teacher in TN succumbs to cardiac arrest in classroom

PTI |
Nov 07, 2024 05:03 PM IST

A 49-year-old teacher passed away due to cardiac arrest while teaching at a Panchayat Union Middle School in Sundapur in the district.

Govt school teacher in TN succumbs to cardiac arrest in classroom(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Govt school teacher in TN succumbs to cardiac arrest in classroom(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when Antony Gerald, a resident of Bhoodapadi village near Ammapet, suddenly felt chest pain, sat down, and collapsed while conducting a class for fourth-grade students.

The students promptly alerted the school’s Headmaster, who arranged to take him to a nearby doctor.

After examination, the doctor confirmed that Gerald had already died due to cardiac arrest.

Also Read: PM Internship Scheme 2024: Registration ends on November 10, apply at pminternship.mca.gov.in

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi expressed his condolences to Gerald’s family on Thursday.

Teachers and parents gathered to pay their last respects that morning, honouring the late teacher’s dedication and service to his students and community.

