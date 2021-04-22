Haryana announces summer vacation in schools till May 31 as COVID cases rise

Haryana government on Thursday declared summer vacation in schools till May 31, amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

"In view of the prevailing conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of Haryana, the State Government has decided to change the academic calendar of the session 2021-22. Accordingly, summer vacations in all the government schools, as well as private schools, have been declared from April 22 to May 31," the order stated.

Haryana government on April 12 imposed a night curfew in the state with immediate effect amid the surge in coronavirus cases. According to the order, there shall be no curb on the inter-state and intra-state movement of non-essential goods.

There are as many as 55,422 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana so far, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. The cumulative cases in the state have mounted to 3,22,297 while the death toll now stands at 3,528.