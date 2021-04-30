Haryana educational institutes to remain shut till May-end

Educational institutions in Haryana will continue to remain shut till May 31, the state government ordered on Thursday, as the coronavirus infections continue to soar in the state.

The educational institutes, including schools and colleges, were ordered to remain closed till April 30.

Coaching institutions, industrial training institutes, libraries and training institutes, whether government or private, shall also remain closed in the state till May 31.

All anganwadi centres and creches under the Women and Child Development shall also remain closed in the state till May 31, a government order said.

Haryana again recorded a sharp surge in COVID cases and fatalities on Thursday with biggest single-day jump with 97 deaths, while there were 13,947 new infections.