Moderate to very heavy rain disrupted normal life in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, prompting the closure of schools and colleges in eight out of 12 districts, while 685 roads, including three national highways, remained closed for traffic. Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Himachal, schools closed in 8 districts(Representative image)

The local meteorological office sounded a red alert predicting intense spells of rain at isolated places in Kangra and Chamba districts on Monday and asked people to stay cautious.

It also issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rain in isolated parts of the state on Monday and yellow alert of heavy rains in the state till August 31.

There were also reports of the season's first snowfall at Shipkila in higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti district.

In view of the rains and landslides, the Manimahesh Yatra has been suspended, Additional District magistrate (ADM), Bharmaur, Kuldeep Singh Rana told PTI.

The Yatra started on August 17 and will conclude on September 15.

In Kangra district, there were reports of ward number 1 and two being submerged in water and vehicles floating in water while water entered a tehsil office in Hamirpur after heavy downpour.

A house in Tutikandi area of Shimla district was endangered after the retaining wall of the house caved in.

All government and private education institutions, including schools and colleges, except the residential ones, were shut in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, kangra, Kullu, Chamba, Una and Solan districts in view of the alert of heavy rainfall, officials said.

Due to the heavy rainfall over the past two days, several roads in various villages have been blocked, causing significant disruption to connectivity.

As a precautionary measures, all government and private educational, technical institutions, colleges, universities and anganwadi except residential institutions would remain close on Monday, the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Hemraj Bairwa said.

Alert on heavy rain has been issued by the Met department for Monday, indicating the potential risk of landslides, flash floods, uprooting of trees, road blockages, and other related hazards, which may pose a serious threat to life, property, and public safety, the order said.

Similar orders were also issued by the other seven district administrations.

Heavy to very heavy rains lashed several parts of the state since Sunday evening with Kahu in Bilaspur district receiving 190.5 mm of rain, Jot 159.2 mm, Berthin 156.4 mm, Naina Devi 148.4 mm, Ghaghas 148 mm, Bilaspur 140.8 mm, Bhattiyat 140.2, Malraon 120 mm, Amb 111 mm, Aghar

110.6 mm and Bangana 104 mm.

Raipur Maidan received 98.2 mm of rain followed by Ghamroor 95.8 mm, Bharwain 94.4 mm, Nadaun 94 mm, Slapper 90.6 mm, Murari Devi 90.2 mm. Dharamshala received 87.4, Bhareri 85.9, Kasauli 85 mm, Sundernagar 84.2 mm, Baldwara 84 mm, Saloni 83.3 mm, Una 80.8 mm and Sujanpur Tira 80 mm, Dharampur 68.6 mm, Dehra Gopipur 68.3 mm, Chamba 67 mm, Palampur 65.4 mm and Baggi 64.2 mm.

Thunderstorms lashed Shimla, Sundernagar, Kangra, Palampur, Jot, Murari Devi and Bhuntar, the Met said.

Out of the 628 roads, 321 roads were closed in Mandi district, 102 in adjoining Kullu and 82 in Chamba. The national highway-3 (Mandi-Dharampur road ), NH 154 (Mandi-Jogindernagar road) and NH 305, (Aut and Sainj), were also closed, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

According to officials, 1533 power supply transformers and 168 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state.

Between June 20 and August 24, at least 155 people have died in Himachal Pradesh in rain-related incidents, while 37 have gone missing, the SEOC said.

It added that the state has witnessed 77 flash floods, 40 cloudbursts and 80 major landslides so far. Himachal Pradesh has incurred losses to the tune of ₹2,348 crore in rain-related incidents, it added.

The state received 703.7 mm of average rainfall during the current monsoon season from June 1 to August 25 against an average of 577.9 mm, an excess of 22 per cent. As far as the month of August is concerned the state received 44 percent excess rains so far.