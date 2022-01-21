HT Code-a-thon 2021: Winners announced, check complete list here

Hindustan Times has announced the names of the winners of Code-a-thon 2021 on January 20, 2022. The special felicitation programme was hosted live on HT's official YouTube channel with an array of important speakers.

The 4-month long coding programme was initiated by HT in August 2021 along with SpeEdLabs in order to introduce coding to students, a technical skill that is highly in demand during today’s times. Code-a-thon 2021 included a learning programme with a national-level competition held at the end of it.

Speaking at the felicitation event, Vivek Varsheney, the founder of SpeEdLabs, said, “Code-a-thon is a perfect initiative and one that SpeEdlabs is proud to be a part of. We wholeheartedly support the vision of upskilling and future-proofing students through coding. Armed with conceptual understanding, and new-age thinking that can come via coding as a problem- solving approach, students can be future ready. They can take up any field once they understand the mechanics of coding – as it triggers many actions and decisions they will make in the future. That is the future we are rooting for.”

The keynote speaker, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India also spoke about the significance of skill development among the youth for digitisation as well as the indispensable nature of technology in today’s world. According to him, “The future is going to be an even more accelerated digitization of governments, businesses and consumers’ lives. The rate of digitization presents to India a tremendous opportunity.”

Vinayak Garg, Commissioner of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti also expressed his views on how beneficial HT Code-a-thon has been in inculcating STEM skills in children living in rural areas, especially girls. “With support of IBM and Code-a-thon, more and more girls will be able to achieve growth and reach high heights in their future, and contribute to the growth of the nation, he said.”

Manoj Balchandran, Head, CSR, IBM India and South Asia explained why IMB puts emphasis on STEM learning, “We are committed to nurture a diverse pool of critical thinkers, problem-solvers, and next-generation innovators with the IBM STEM for Girls Program. The integration of our initiative with the Code-a-thon is further helping students learn coding and build their careers in technology. We are extremely excited to extend this initiative for girl students of the Vigyan Jyoti Programme, a Department of Science and Technology initiative. It is a great milestone for IBM and an important step towards realising the shared vision of the Skill India mission,” said Balachandran.

Echoing the same spirit, Deepali Naair, Chief Marketing Officer, IBM India and South Asia, said, “Stem for girls is one of IBM’s largest CSR initiatives. It aims at driving young students towards Technology and digital literacy. Our Program at IBM plans to prepare 200,000 girls across 12 states in India to pursue and understand their potential in "New Collar" careers. And these girls would be from 120 districts from tier 2 and tier 3 cities, and we would prepare them over a three-year period. The HT Code-a-thon gives students across society an opportunity to learn to code remotely and teaches them basic programming skills, with the freedom to build projects of their choice. Our collaboration with HT is helping in strengthening the focus in 21st century skills.”

Who are the winners?

The Code-a-thon was divided into 3 age group categories across 2 zones: North and South. Thus, 18 winners emerged out if this national-level competition. Here is the full list of winners.

North Zone (App development) Class IV-V

1st place: Mihika Ghai, Somerville School, Noida

2nd place: Aanya Singh, Little Flowers Public School, Delhi

3rd place: Samridhi Mehta, Delhi Public School, Noida

South Zone (App development) Class IV-V

1st place: Ajaay Akaash, K.C High International School, Chennai

2nd place: Rajath Sukreeti B, Harvest International School, Bengaluru

3rd place: Trisha Chauhan, Suyog Sundarji Wisdom School, Pune

North Zone (Website development) Class VI-VII

1st place: Saion Gupta, Springdales School, New Delhi

2nd place: Veeranjay Singh, Ryan International School, Gurugram

3rd place: Akshat Gupta, Rukmini Devi Public School, Delhi

South Zone (Website development) Class VI-VII

1st place: Saurish V Bihani, R.N Podar School, Mumbai

2nd place: Anshveer Singh, Oberoi International School, Mumbai

3rd place: Param Dipak Vasoya, MKVV International Vidyalaya, Mumbai

North Zone (Game development) Class VIII-IX

1st place: Sahil Gupta, Somerville School, Noida

2nd place: Amogh Gupta, Piet Sanskriti Sr. Sec. School, Panipat

3rd place: Ashmeet Singh, Delhi Public School, Greater Faridabad

South Zone (Game development) Class VIII-IX

1st place: Shashwat Singhal, Reliance Foundation School, Navi Mumbai

2nd place: Tejas, Eggheads Education Pvt. Ltd, Bengaluru

3rd place: Ameeth Kulkarni, D.A.V. Public School, Thane