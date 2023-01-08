ICAI organises National Education Summit on Commerce & Accountancy

Board of Studies (Academic), Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organised a two-day National Education Summit on Commerce & Accountancy (NES-CA) on January 6 and 7, 2023, in New Delhi.

Renowned academicians, experts, Vice Chancellors, Directors, Deans, Principals, HoDs, Chairmen & Professors from the field of Commerce and Accounting from over 25 States participated in the event, ICAI said.

CA. Dayaniwas Sharma, Chairman, Board of Studies; CA. Nihar N. Jambusaria, Past President, ICAI; CA. Vishal Doshi, Vice-Chairman Board of Studies; Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU; Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academic), CBSE; Ms. Bindu Das, Associate Professor, Dept. of Philosophy, University of Delhi were among speakers on the second day, it added.

The Summit also witnessed a Panel Discussion on “Integration of University Education and Professional Education of Chartered Accountancy- Way Forward” wherein CA. Ved Jain, ex-President ICAI, Dr. Archana Thakur, Joint Secretary, UGC discussed and shared their views.

Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU and Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, Director (Academic), CBSE shared their views regarding “Importance of Finance & Tax Literacy in Various Stream of Education”.

“The summit emphasised aligning the nation's commerce and accounting education as One India, One Accounting and One World to skills and prepare Future-Ready Commerce Graduates and to make India a “Vishwaguru” in the accounting world. In accordance with the Government of India's mission on Financial Literacy or Vittiya Saksharta, the dignitaries lauded ICAI's efforts to make India financially literate,” ICAI informed.