Ideas pouring in from students to grab Rs. 25L+ prizes

At the core of this initiative is vivo’s intention to recognize young India and provide a platform that will enable them to showcase innovative solutions to burning social issues.

vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, has launched vivo Ignite, Science & Innovation Awards with Hindustan Times as it’s knowledge partner. It is a three-stage programme that started in September 2022 and will continue till February 2023. Aimed towards students of grades 8 to 12 across the country, this initiative is open for registrations till 12th December. Click here to register.

Upon successful registration, all students who will submit their ideas will be given digital participation certificates. At the end of the programme, the top 10 (5 concept and 5 prototype) winners will also receive INR 25L+ worth prizes.

As part of the Idea Submission Stage, students have already begun to present their unique project ideas through posters and synopses in either of these two categories: Concept (a write-up expanding on their scientific idea) and prototype (a fully developed working model with a brief). Here are some of the innovative ideas by some of India’s brightest minds that promise to benefit society at large.

An Environment-friendly Substitute to Wood Fibre Prototype: Srivastava Suryansh

Through this project, an alternative to wood fibre can be created. This, in turn, will bring down the rate of deforestation, while encouraging reuse and recycling, making the environment cleaner and greener.

A ‘Robotic’ Way to Reduce Life Risk Prototype: Ayush Kumar

Humans often have to engage in dangerous tasks that can cost lives too. This project aims to build a robot that can take up such life-threatening tasks on behalf of humans.

Solar Heating: A Green Alternative Prototype: Vinisha Umashankar

Charcoal is used for iron heating which harms humans and also affects the environment. This project aims to reduce the use of charcoal for iron heating.

Grey Water Treatment Prototype: Mannat Kaur

Grey water is the water used for household chores. This relatively clean used water generally goes waste when it flows down the drain. This project will ensure that the excess grey water is collected, filtered and reused.

Gas Leakage Detector Concept: Paul Sudhak

Over the years, India has experienced many gas leakage tragedies which have taken the lives of thousands and led to long-lasting health conditions. This project aims to reduce such tragedies.

