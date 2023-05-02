Home / Education / News / IGNOU extends last date for submitting June 2023 TEE assignments

IGNOU extends last date for submitting June 2023 TEE assignments

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 02, 2023 02:02 PM IST

Learners who will take the IGNOU June 2023 TEE can submit their assignments till May 15.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of submitting assignments for the June 2023 Term End Examination. Learners who will take the IGNOU June 2023 TEE can submit hard or soft copies of their assignments till May 15. This is applicable to learners enrolled in ODL and Online programmes, GOAL and EVBB, the university said.

IGNOU June 2023 TEE assignment submission last date extended
IGNOU June 2023 TEE assignment submission last date extended

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for Term End Examinations, June- 2023 for ODL, Online programmes, GOAL and EVBB has further been extended up to 15th MAY, 2023,” the notification reads.

As per the final date sheet, IGNOU JUNE TEE 2023, exams will begin on June 1 and will end on July 6, 2023.

These exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift is from 10 am 10 1 pm and the second one is from 2 pm to 5 pm. For further details, learners can visit the IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ignou ignou tee june
ignou ignou tee june
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out