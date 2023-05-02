IGNOU extends last date for submitting June 2023 TEE assignments

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of submitting assignments for the June 2023 Term End Examination. Learners who will take the IGNOU June 2023 TEE can submit hard or soft copies of their assignments till May 15. This is applicable to learners enrolled in ODL and Online programmes, GOAL and EVBB, the university said. IGNOU June 2023 TEE assignment submission last date extended

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for Term End Examinations, June- 2023 for ODL, Online programmes, GOAL and EVBB has further been extended up to 15th MAY, 2023,” the notification reads.

As per the final date sheet, IGNOU JUNE TEE 2023, exams will begin on June 1 and will end on July 6, 2023.

These exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift is from 10 am 10 1 pm and the second one is from 2 pm to 5 pm. For further details, learners can visit the IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in.