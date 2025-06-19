IGNOU launches Post Graduate Diploma in Tribal Studies (PGDTRBS)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a Post Graduate Diploma in Tribal Studies (PGDTRBS). The university said this course is “aimed at fostering a comprehensive understanding of tribal communities, their cultures, and their role in India’s socio-economic fabric.” IGNOU launches Post Graduate Diploma in Tribal Studies

The programme will be offered through Open and Distance Learning or ODL mode. The programme has been developed in collaboration with tribal experts from reputed national research institutes and universities, IGNOU said.

“PGDTRBS explores the holistic ecosystem in which tribal communities thrive. The curriculum is deeply rooted in a multidisciplinary framework, drawing insights from anthropology, ecology, traditional knowledge systems, tribal medicine, handicrafts, folklore, and more. Special emphasis has also been placed on tribal contributions to India’s freedom movement and evolving socio-political landscape,” the university said.

It added that programme has a blend of self-instructional printed material, information and communication technologies (ICT), and personal contact sessions.

As per the varsity, the programme has been designed to benefit various stakeholders—grassroots-level social workers, policy planners, researchers, community health professionals, and development practitioners—along with graduates aspiring to build careers in tribal development, tribal health, education, and allied sectors.

Highlighting the relevance of the programme, Prof. Nehal A. Farooquee, Director, School of Extension & Development Studies (SOEDS), IGNOU said, “PGDTRBS not only equips learners with theoretical knowledge but also empowers them to actively participate in the design and implementation of tribal development initiatives. It reflects IGNOU’s commitment to inclusive education and national development goals.”

Key areas covered in the programme are:

Tribes of India and their transformation

Tribal movements and freedom fighters

Tribal society, culture, demography, and adaptive strategies

Ecology, ethnoveterinary and traditional medicine

Tribal economy, polity, governance, and entrepreneurship

Policy frameworks and development programmes for Tribals

Career opportunities after the course

According to the university, PGDTRBS will open up employment avenues in government agencies, NGOs, CSR wings of corporations, international development organisations such as UNDP, WHO, UNICEF, and in various health, education, and social welfare sectors.

The varsity said it is also beneficial for in-service professionals aiming for upward mobility, and for individuals seeking to establish NGOs or work in self-employment within the development domain.

For admission details, candidates can visit the official website: https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.