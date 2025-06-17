IGNOU offering PG Diploma in Development Communication & MA in Development Journalism, check course details here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU is offering two innovative academic programmes, the Post Graduate Diploma in Development Communication (PGDDC) and Master of Arts in Development Journalism (MADJ), which have been designed to prepare learners to respond effectively to contemporary developmental challenges through informed media engagement and strategic communication. IGNOU is inviting online applications for PG Diploma in Development Communication & MA in Development Journalism. The course details are given here.

The foundation of the course lies on the growing demand for professionals who can bridge the gap between policymakers and the public.

Development communication and journalism serve as vital tools to raise awareness, encourage participation, and foster transparency in the planning and implementation of social development initiatives, IGNOU said in a press statement.

The PGDDC and MADJ programmes are aimed at promoting inclusive dialogue between planning bodies and communities, enhance understanding of communication’s role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), build strong writing, journalism, research, planning, and policy evaluation skills, and open pathways to careers in media, NGOs, international organizations, and development sectors, the university added.

Features about the programme:

Post Graduate Diploma in Development Communication (PGDDC)

Programme Code: PGDDC Eligibility: Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline Medium: English Duration: 1 year (min) – 3 years (max) Fee: ₹ 10,000 Credits: 40 Study Material: Digital and Print (ODL) | Digital (Online)

MA in Development Journalism (MADJ)

Programme Code: MADJ Eligibility: Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline Medium: English Duration: 2 years (min) – 4 years (max) Fee: ₹ 10,000 per year Credits: 80 Study Material: Digital and Print

Programme is ideal for following candidates

Graduates aspiring for careers in development and communication NGO professionals Media and communication educators Government and public sector personnel Development practitioners in national and international agencies

What are the career prospects

Role in international bodies like the UN, WHO, UNICEF, and UNESCO Government departments and public policy think tanks News media and community media platforms NGOs, CSR teams, and donor-funded projects Research and educational institutions

Where to apply

Interested applicants can click on this direct link for online application and other details.