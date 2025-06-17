Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
UP B.Ed JEE 2025 results released, here's how to check scores at bujhansi.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 17, 2025 01:49 PM IST

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 results have been released. The steps to check scores at bujhansi.ac.in are given below. 

Bundelkhand University has released the results of UP B.Ed JEE 2025 on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examinations can now check and and download their results from the official website at bujhansi.ac.in. UP B.Ed JEE Results 2025 live updates 

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 results are out. The steps to check scorecards at bujhansi.ac.in are given here. (HT file)
Candidates can check their scorecards by entering details like their registered USER ID and Password.

UP B.Ed JEE 2025 Result: Here's how to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their results:

1. Visit the official website of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

2. Click on UP B.Ed JEE 2025 result link available on the home page.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future.

The results were announced by UP Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay and Minister of State for Higher Education Rajni Tiwari at Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University.

Notably, the UP B.Ed JEE 2025 was conducted on June 1, 2025, in single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. The examination was held at 751 centers across 69 districts in the state.

A total of 3,44,546 candidates registered for the B.Ed entrance examination, and of them, around 89 per cent appeared in the test. 

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Bundelkhand University.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
