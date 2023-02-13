Home / Education / News / IGNOU, YuWaah organise career awareness Session for students

IGNOU, YuWaah organise career awareness Session for students

In these sessions students are introduced to new and emerging job search platforms to help enhance their employability, IGNOU said.

Indira Gandhi National Open University IGNOU has joined hands with YuWaah (Generation Unlimited India) at UNICEF for providing career awareness and guidance to IGNOU students. The first ‘Career Awareness’ session was held on January 17, 2023, the university said.

“These sessions, conducted every week on Tuesdays, have seen over ~4,000 views from students. In these sessions students are introduced to new and emerging job search platforms to help enhance their employability. In the 3 sessions that have been conducted, students were made aware of platforms like JobHai, Apna, LinkedIn and were also given tips on how to network with an aim to find the right opportunity,” it said.

In addition to giving students a walk through of the portals, during the session, freshers in the job make are informed best practices to follow while applying for jobs and preparing for interviews.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhuwarakha Sriram, MsDhuwarakha Sriram, Chief of YuWaah, Youth Development and Partnerships at UNICEF, said "As a Public Private Youth Partnership platform, YuWaah is committed to enabling access to economic opportunities for young people and assisting them in becoming job ready. We look forward to bringing many more of these career awareness sessions as well as new initiatives for the students at IGNOU."

Prof Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU appreciated the initiative and exhorted the students to actively participate in the sessions.

