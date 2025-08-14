IIM Guwahati rightly positions city as hub of quality higher education: Assam CM expresses gratitude to PM Modi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for approving the IIM Guwahati campus. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for approving the IIM Guwahati campus. (File)

The Union cabinet has approved the setting up of IIM Guwahati and a Bill in this regard will be introduced in Parliament later this month, the chief minister said at a press conference here.

The institute will be mentored by IIM Ahmedabad, and efforts are being made to begin classes from this year at a temporary campus to be provided by the state government, he said.

The permanent campus will be set up at Palasbari near Guwahati in Kamrup district.

The chief minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union cabinet for approving the IIM Guwahati campus.

With the setting up of the IIM, Guwahati will have all flagship institutes with IIT, National Law University, AIIMS already functioning, and Forensic University in the process of being set up, he said.

''This institution will add to the long list of premier institutes in and around Guwahati and rightly positions the city as a hub of quality higher education'', he said.

The first IIM in the North East was set up in Shillong in 2007.