IIM Lucknow launches Venture Capital and Private Equity course for investment leaders

Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, has launched a Venture Capital and Private Equity course in collaboration with Emeritus. Working professionals can apply for this course.

The course duration is 9 months. The course will be held online, featuring a three-day in-campus immersion.

As per a press statement issued by the Institute, the curriculum spans market assessment and deal sourcing to valuation, portfolio management, and exit strategies, blending faculty-led instruction with hands-on workshops and a guided capstone project. Participants will emerge with both strategic insight and practical execution skills essential for success in India’s rapidly evolving VCPE landscape.

The program will commence on March 31, 2026. Candidates with a minimum of 2 years of work experience can apply for the course. The program fee is ₹3,20,000 + GST.

Here’s what participants can look forward to: ⦁ Comprehensive VCPE Learning: A 10-module journey covering venture capital, private equity, fund structuring, due diligence, AI in investing, and impact capital.

⦁ Practical, Hands-On Experience: Workshops on valuation, deal structuring, fundraising, and negotiations.

⦁ Capstone Project: Team-based fund simulation to apply classroom concepts to real-world scenarios.

⦁ Immersive Campus Experience: Three-day in-person residency at IIM Lucknow focused on leadership, collaboration, and networking.

⦁ Distinguished Faculty: Learn from IIM Lucknow professors and leading industry practitioners.

⦁ Recognised Credential: Certificate of completion from IIM Lucknow, with optional Executive Alumni status.