IIT Kanpur alumnus donates $ 1.75 lakh to set up Faculty Chair

Dr Dev Joneja, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, has donated USD 1,75,000 ( ₹1.27 crore) towards the setting up of Pavitar Joneja Chair in the humanities and social science department at his alma mater.

This Chair, to be set up in honour of his mother Pavitar Joneja, has been conceptualised to develop new learning paradigms and training methods for dissemination of knowledge by formulating training programs , and promote excellence in research and leadership.

The broad disciplines identified include English, fine arts, philosophy, psychology and sociology and would involve published research work in reputed national and international conferences, journals, articles, books, consultancy projects etc as well.

Dr Joneja, who graduated in mechanical engineering from IIT-K in 1984, is one of the top benefactors of the institute over the years. He has already instituted Arjun Dev Joneja Faculty Chair in honour of his father at the department of civil engineering.

Dr Joneja said, “The courses in humanities and social sciences I took at IIT played a much bigger role in my career than I appreciated at the time and I would like to support this part of every IIT student’s education.”

Director, IIT Kanpur, prof Abhay Karandikar said, ” The Smt Pavitar Joneja Chair is the apt platform for students aspiring to undertake intensive research and broaden their knowledge on subjects related to humanities and social sciences."

"Over the years, Dr Dev Joneja has made significant contributions towards his alma mater in many ways. I would like to thank him for selflessly working towards promoting the institute and putting it on the top of academic excellence for several years,” he said.

Dean, Resources and Alumni, prof Jayant K. Singh said, “We are grateful to Joneja for his generosity and for promoting a giving back culture to support excellence at IIT Kanpur.”

Dr Dev Joneja has also donated towards class of 1984 Chair, campus workers of IITK and towards online education during the pandemic thereby benefitting underprivileged IITK students.

He currently serves as chief risk officer at Exodus Point Capital Management.