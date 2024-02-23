IIT Kanpur partners with Conlis Global to license innovative technology that promotes bone healing & regeneration

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) has joined hands with Canada-based biotechnology company Conlis Global Inc. to license an innovative new technology that promotes bone healing and regeneration. The IIT Kanpur and Conlis Global signed an MoU for the licensing of a new innovative technology that promotes bone healing and regeneration.

According to a press release issued by IIT Kanpur, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Prof. Tarun Gupta, Dean of Resources and Development at IIT Kanpur, and Dr Sumrita Bhat, CEO of Conlis Global Inc. at IIT Kanpur in the presence of Prof. S. Ganesh, Director of IIT Kanpur, Prof. Ankush Sharma, Professor In-charge, Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at IIT Kanpur, Prof. Ashok Kumar, Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering at IIT Kanpur, and Dr. Raman Koul, Chief Technology Officer of Conlis Global Inc.

The technology, titled ‘Nano Hydroxyapatite-Based Porous Polymer Composite Scaffolds for Bioactive Molecule Delivery in Musculoskeletal Regeneration’ has been developed by Prof. Ashok Kumar and his team from the Department of Biological Sciences & Bioengineering at IIT Kanpur, the release informed.

Prof. Ashok Kumar said, “The technology facilitates bone regeneration in a biocompatible manner by acting as a carrier for bone-active biomolecules, delivering them directly to the site of an implant.”

He pointed out that the material was a promising approach for reconstructing and repairing bone defects while addressing the drawbacks and complications associated with technologies that are available in the market currently.

Speaking on the occasion, IIT Kanpur Director Prof. Ganesh said that the licensing of this novel technology developed in-house for promoting bone healing and regeneration to Conlis Global is another significant milestone in the R&D endeavour of IIT Kanpur.

He highlighted that “innovative technology is a prime example of how a real difference can be made, adding that the institution looks forward to seeing how this technology will help people, not just in India but worldwide.

Conlis Global CEO Dr. Sumrita Bhat, while highlighting the potential impact of the new technology, said the company was thrilled to partner with IIT Kanpur to bring the innovative solution to the market. She added that the technology represents a significant step forward in treating bone and joint disorders.

Prof. Tarun Gupta, Dean of Resources and Development at IIT Kanpur stated that the signing of the MOU with Conlis Global is an important landmark in the institution’s efforts to build a bridge between research and development and take a product from the lab to the commercial stage and into the market.

Some features of the new technology: