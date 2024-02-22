BSEB Bihar DElEd 2024 dummy admit card released, edit window opens; direct link here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released dummy admit cards and started the application form correction window of the DElEd entrance examination 2024-24. Candidates can download their dummy admit cards and make changes to the application forms by logging in to the website deledbihar.in. Bihar DElEd 2024 dummy admit card released (deledbihar.in, screenshot)

Dummy admit cards have been issued to all candidates who have successfully submitted their application forms and made payment of the fee, the board said.

The window to download DElEd admit cards will remain open from February 22 to 26, it added.

The BSEB has asked candidates to verify the information mentioned on dummy admit cards and make changes, if required, during this window.

Candidates who wish to change their category will have to make payment of an additional fee. Actual admit cards will not be generated if a candidate does not pay this additional fee, the board said.

No window will be given beyond the February 26 deadline to make changes to the application forms, BSEB has informed.

BSEB Bihar DElEd dummy admit card 2024: How to download

Go to the board website, deledbihar.in.

Login with mobile number and password.

Check and download the dummy admit card.

If required, make changes in the application form.