IIT Kanpur's Akshar 2023 commemorates the birth centenary of the pre-eminent Hindi novelist Shivani

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 22, 2023 08:17 PM IST

The second edition of Akshar – 2023 commemorates the birth centenary of the pre-eminent Hindi novelist Shivani.

The second edition of Akshar, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur’s (IITK) 3-day literature festival commenced on October 15.

Shivani Centre aims to promote language creativity and inculcate pride and self-confidence while communicating in Hindi and other Indian languages.
According to a press release by IIT Kanpur, the festival was organized jointly by Shivani Centre for the Nurture and Reintegration of Hindi and Other Indian Languages, Rajbhasha Prakoshth, Appreciation and Promotion of Art, Culture and Heritage (APPROACH) Cell of IIT Kanpur, Hindi Sahitya Sabha – a student body at IIT Kanpur and Gaatha – a SIIC IIT Kanpur incubated company.

Shivani Centre aims to promote language creativity and inculcate pride and self-confidence while communicating in Hindi and other Indian languages. It intends to organize events, workshops, book fairs and so on to promote the richness of Hindi and other Indian languages, informed IITK.

The centre was established by Muktesh Pant who obtained his B.Tech. in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kanpur in 1976, with a grant from the ‘Micky and Vinita Charitable Foundation’ in memory of his late mother, Smt. Gaura Pant, better known by her pen name ‘Shivani’, was one of the most popular Hindi writers of the 20th century. The second edition of Akshar – 2023 commemorates her birth centenary, stated the press release.

“Akshar represents our dedication to promoting language creativity, fostering a sense of pride and self-confidence in communication in Hindi and other Indian languages. We take immense pride in commemorating the birth centenary of the legendary Hindi novelist, Shivani ji, and look forward to three days of celebrating literature, art, culture, and heritage with the participation of eminent literary and academic personalities from across the country. This year's Akshar promises a rich tapestry of literary genres, music, thought-provoking discussions, and a diverse array of performances, making it an event that promises to inspire and engage our campus community,” said Prof Kantesh Balani, Shivani Centre Coordinator, and Dean, Resources and Alumni, IIT Kanpur in the press release.

