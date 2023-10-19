News / Education / News / IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad incubated company GUVI launches initiative to train TN youth in coding for free of cost

IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad incubated company GUVI launches initiative to train TN youth in coding for free of cost

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 19, 2023 04:07 PM IST

Through hackathon series, students will attempt to solve the problem statements of various TN government departments and provide innovative tech solutions.

IIT Madras and IIM Ahmedabad incubated company GUVI launched an initiative to train one lakh engineering students in Tamil Nadu through a series of hackathons.

The initiative was inaugurated by TN Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai.(Handout)

According to a press release by GUVI an online technical learning platform, the company has partnered with the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ initiative of the Tamil Nadu government, Anna University and the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation.

The ‘Naan Mudhalvan-Tamil Nadu Coders Premier League’ (NM-TNcpl) is a series of online and offline hackathons, which over three months will provide a platform for ambitious engineering students of TN to exhibit their coding skills while gaining valuable upskilling opportunities, completely free of cost, stated the media release.

According to the company, through this hackathon series, students will attempt to solve the problem statements of various departments of the TN government and provide innovative tech solutions to tackle them.

The initiative was inaugurated by TN Youth Welfare and Sports Development minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chennai.

“NM-TNcpl is a milestone in our journey to empower the youth of Tamil Nadu and beyond. I have always believed in the transformative power of technology and education. Our team has started this journey with a mission to make quality tech education accessible to all, and NM-TNcpl is a testament to our commitment," said Mr Arun Prakash M, Founder and CEO, GUVI.

According to GUVI, participants get access to free upskilling courses, expert mentorship, a platform to showcase their talent, expand their network and exciting prizes.

Navigating through the registration process is the first step towards unlocking all that TNcpl has to offer. Further, adding team members up to three participants will constitute one team. Once the registration is confirmed, the participating teams should prepare for the upcoming hackathons and make the most of the upskilling courses as well as mentorship that is enhanced through the Faculty Development Programmes (FDPs) offered by GUVI to the college faculty, informed the press release.

For more information visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
