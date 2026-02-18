IIT Madras Pravartak launches executive program in Generative AI and Agentic AI Tools for Business
IIT Madras's Pravartak has launched an executive program in Generative AI and Agentic AI Tools for Business, in collaboration with Emeritus. This four-month course, starting on March 30, 2026, targets business professionals without prior technical expertise, focusing on practical applications in various functions. It includes over 20 hands-on projects, preparing leaders for an AI-driven economy.
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Pravartak, the Technology Innovation Hub of IIT Madras, funded by the Department of Science and Technology, has launched an executive program in Generative AI and Agentic AI Tools for Business. The programs were launched in collaboration with Emeritus.
The four-month duration course is designed to equip business professionals with practical, application-oriented AI capabilities, without requiring prior technical or programming expertise.
As per a press statement issued by the Institute, this program focuses on enabling professionals to apply Generative AI and Agentic AI directly to business workflows. Designed for business executives, managers, consultants, entrepreneurs, and functional leaders, this program is relevant for functions such as strategy, operations, marketing, finance, HR, consulting, and product management who are seeking to integrate AI into real-world business contexts using no-code and low-code tools.
The programme features over 20 hands-on projects and 25+ business-focused use cases, ensuring participants can apply their learning progressively throughout the course.
Speaking on the launch, Laxminarayan G, Guest Faculty at IITM Pravartak, said, “Generative AI and Agentic AI represent a significant evolution in how businesses operate and compete. This programme is designed to help business professionals develop applied AI capabilities that translate directly into workplace impact, enabling them to lead confidently in an AI-driven economy.”
The online course commences on March 30, 2026. Graduates and minimum diploma holders with at least 5 years of work experience can apply.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
