IIT Madras, Zuppa Geo Navigation Technologies & IAF's 8 BRD sign MoU for joint research in defence tech

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Zuppa Geo Navigation Technologies and 8 Base Repair Depot (8 BRD) of the Indian Air Force have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly undertake in-house Research & Development (iR&D) in defence technologies.

The tripartite partnership will leverage on the deep-tech expertise of Zuppa Geo Navigation Technologies in UAVs and navigation systems, the renowned research and innovation ecosystem of IIT Madras, and the operational experience and domain knowledge of the Indian Air Force’s 8 BRD.

Sai Pattabiram, Founder & Managing Director at Zuppa spoke on the collaboration, and said that the MoU represents the convergence of industry innovation, academic excellence, and operational defence experience.

“By aligning with IIT Madras and the Indian Air Force, we aim to create next-generation UAV and navigation solutions that will serve the nation’s defence with indigenous strength and global benchmarks,” Pattabiram added.

As part of collaboration, the three partners will focus on developing cutting-edge indigenous solutions that enhance operational efficiency, autonomy, and resilience in defence aviation and related systems.

The objective is to accelerate the co-creation of advanced technologies adaptable to the evolving requirements of the Indian Air Force, while also contributing to India’s strategic independence in critical defence technologies, a press statement informed.

In addition, the partnership will also enable the partners develop practical solutions to the operational challenges faced in the field.

It may be mentioned here that Zuppa is a deep-tech drone intelligence company headquartered in India, specializing in autonomous aerial platforms and flight control systems.