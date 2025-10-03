Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has launched a curated training program for engineering and diploma students across India, followed by a credible, standardised benchmark of their employability. The program was launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. IIT Madras launches training program 'NIPTA' for engineering, diploma students

The program named ‘National Internship, Placement Training, and Assessment’ (NIPTA) aims to transform the way employability is assessed in India. This program offers students an accessible training program to hone their essential skills, followed by a standardised assessment to enhance their employability. Through this program, the recruiters can identify the right talent.

According to a press statement issued by the Institute, this program will provide free training resources, including video lectures and sample questions, ensuring that every student has equal access to preparatory materials. Students will only be required to pay a nominal fee to take the assessment.

V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “With several thousands of students aspiring to take internships and subsequently placements in different organisations, the NIPTA initiative is very timely. It also aligns with the Institute motto of ‘IITM For All’, wherein we aspire to democratise opportunities for all students of our country through this Portal.”

The training process will be 10 to 12 weeks long and will focus on technical subjects, math aptitude, logical reasoning and communication skills, followed by an assessment exam. The exam duration is 3 hours. Engineering (3rd & Final Year), Graduates, Diploma (Final Year), Diploma Holders.

The Institute has further planned to share assessment results with recruiters and organise a National Job and Internship Mela (virtual or in-person) in early 2026. This platform will directly connect assessed students with potential employers, creating a seamless bridge to career opportunities, read the press statement.