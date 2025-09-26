IIT Madras, Hero MotoCorp join forces to strengthen industry–academia partnership for future mobility solutions

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Hero MotoCorp (HMCL) have joined hands to collaborate across multiple areas of research, education, and employee upskilling, strengthening the industry–academia partnership for future mobility solutions. IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti and Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director, Acting CEO and CTO at Hero MotoCorp, with the MoUs. (Handout)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard by both parties in presence of senior leadership from Hero MotoCorp, including Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director, Acting CEO and CTO, Anuj Dua, Head of Global Product Planning, Jyoti Singh, Deputy CHRO, Ananda Reddy, Divisional Head – Advanced Engineering & Technology, Rajat Kapoor, Section Head – Innovation & Upcoming Mobility, and Manish Singhal, Lead – Academia Partnerships.

Also present were IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti, and Prof. Manu Santhanam, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research).

Addressing the event, Prof. Kamakoti highlighted that Industry-academia partnerships have been one of the key areas of focus at IIT Madras, adding that it is imperative that these two key pillars of economy work together to realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat 2047.

“Our partnership with Hero MotoCorp is a step forward in this direction, and I am confident that the scholarships, industry exposure, and specialized courses under this strategic agreement will play a pivotal role in advancing mobility research and development in India,” he said.

Vikram Kasbekar, also spoke at the event wherein he hailed the partnership and said, “A strong Nation is built when academia and industries work together. For India to lead globally, this partnership is essential. At Hero MotoCorp, we believe in this and are putting it into action. We are proud to partner with IIT Madras, a world-class institute in innovation. Together, we will focus on future technologies like multi-energy propulsion, new battery materials, and electric mobility, while using AI and Generative AI to improve product development. This collaboration supports Atmanirbhar Bharat — a self-reliant India. By developing these technologies at home, we are building a stronger nation and shaping the future of mobility.”

As part of the MoU, HMCL and IIT Madras will collaborate to promote the following strategic areas for industry academia collaboration:

Doctoral Scholarships: HMCL will explore instituting scholarships for research scholars of IIT Madras to offer strategic support for cutting-edge research projects. Industry Exposure: HMCL will offer relevant industry projects to students of IIT Madras to give them hands-on experience and insights into crucial industry practices. Degree Programs for HMCL employees: IIT Madras will offer degree programs, including MTech and PhD, tailored for HMCL employees. Upskilling and Short-term courses: IIT Madras will offer specialized short-term programs to upskill HMCL employees in critical areas of Electric Vehicle Development, Battery Cell Technology, Motor & Controllers, and Vehicle Dynamics, etc.

Meanwhile, the two institutes will also explore joint research projects of mutual interest, technology transfer and CSR initiatives.