IIT KGP inducts 10 counsellors to find whether students under stress

Following several unnatural deaths of students reported in its hostels, IIT Kharagpur on Monday said it has appointed 10 counsellors who will interact with students and researchers to find whether they are in mental distress. IIT Kharagpur(Ambuj Saxena / Wikimedia Commons)

In addition to the existing counsellors, there will be 10 more such professionals who will move around the campus, interact with students and researchers as friends, and discuss their issues, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty told PTI.

"See, no one can read what goes on in the mind of a youth, and in case a student is depressed, that can only be figured out if the person concerned approaches a counsellor. We have appointed 10 more counsellors who will meet the students collectively or individually to assess their mental health," he said.

The move comes after the body of a researcher was found hanging from the ceiling of his hostel room on September 20, the fifth suspected case of suicide at the premier institute this year.

Harshkumar Pandey (27), a resident of Ranchi, was found dead in his room at the BR Ambedkar Hall. He was pursuing a PhD in Mechanical Engineering.

Chakraborty, who had earlier been appointed as the Dean of Students' Well Being and introduced the 'Setu' mobile app to come to the aid of a student who is under mental stress, said, "Overthinking seems to have afflicted a section of the young generation who become edgy and apprehensive about their examinations and career prospects."

The senior academic said a fact-finding team, constituted by the institute to look into cases of unnatural deaths of students on the campus, will have a meeting later on Monday.

A total of five students have died, allegedly by hanging themselves, at the institute since January.

"At IIT Kharagpur, we recently observed World Suicide Prevention Day to reaffirm that no one in our community is ever alone in their struggles. Through initiatives such as the Board of Hope and the creation of a dean of students' well-being, we remain committed to building a compassionate ecosystem that listens, supports, and uplifts every member of our community," the director said.

He said there is also a barcode on the door of every boarder, which can be scanned, and the 24/7 counselling number can be downloaded for any immediate help and support.

"However, considering that a reticent student may not open up to share his or her stress, we are deploying these mobile counsellors who will go to students' rooms, sports clubs and other places of gathering, and mix with them in a friendly manner. This will also help us know whether a student is under stress and take appropriate measures to help the individual concerned," he said.