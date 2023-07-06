Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi concluded the second edition of its School Camp on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (PRAYAS 2.0). IIT Mandi concludes Prayas 2.0 summer camp(HT File)

One hundred students from Uttar Pradesh along with 50 Uttar Pradesh Govt. School teachers and 50 Industrial Training Institute (ITI) trainers nominated under the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) were part of this camp, the institute said.

Speaking about Prayas 2.0, Dr. Tushar Jain, Head, Centre for Continuing Education at IIT Mandi, said, “Seeing the success of PRAYAS 1.0, we have taken a step ahead in PRAYAS 2.0. Firstly, the teachers and trainers are also invited to this camp. This will help them to include the learnings in their curriculum and adopt them in their teaching methodology to reach a wider student base in UP with new initiatives at the local level. Secondly, we have scaled up this program for over 200 participants. In PRAYAS 3.0, we plan to organize the robotics competition also and take this program to a new level.”

During the four-week camp, students had classes on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence where they learned to use various programming techniques, sensors, actuators, communication devices, and power devices to assemble various components to build a robot, IIT Mandi said in a press statement.

Students built several robots using the customized kits provided to them and programmed their bots in Python to make them workable.

During the camp, the G20-S20 Meet took place at IIT Mandi and students got an opportunity to showcase their projects to Mukesh Agnihotri, Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, it added.

The event concluded with a prize and certificate distribution ceremony at the IIT Mandi campus.

