IIT seat allotment list announced, 69 of the top JEE-Adv rank holders pick IIT B

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) has once again attracted a large chunk of top Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) rankers, according to the first seat allotment list released by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on Friday.

Information shared by IIT-Bombay, the admissions authority this year, reveals that 69 of the top 100 rank holders and 173 of the top 500 rank holders of the all-India entrance test this year have found their way to popular courses at IIT B this year.

The total intake capacity of 23 IITs stands at 16,598, up from 16,238 in 2021. While most old IITs maintained the total seats from last year, additional seats have been approved in ten of the newer institutes, including, IIT Mandi, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Patna, Pallakad and Dharwad, among others.

As per information shared by the organising JEE office, 28 students from top 100 JEE-Adv rank holders have opted for IIT Delhi, followed by 3 in IIT Madras. The largest chunk from the top 500 rankers--173--have been allotted seats in IIT Bombay, followed by 127 in IIT Delhi, 48 each in IIT Madras and Kanpur, 44 in IIT Kharagpur and 33 in IIT Roorkee.

Apart from IITs, JoSAA also looks into admissions to National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government Funded Technology Institutes (GFTIs), so the total intake capacity for all these institutes stands at 54,477 this year.

"A total of 2,14,067 students registered for the seat allocation process through JoSAA this year. Out of these 1,95,924 candidates (Male: 1,50,551, Female: 45,370, Third Gender: 3) have filled in their choices for seats in participating institutions," said Suryanarayana Doolla, organising chairman, JEE Advanced 2022.

This year, JoSAA will conduct six seat allotment rounds in order to ensure all seats are allotted across IITs and other government-funded institutes. This is the fifth year that all institutes have kept aside supernumerary seats for female students.

Admissions to IITs depend on the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) scores of students, results for which were declared on September 11. Of the 1.55 lakh students who had appeared for the exam, 40,712 were declared eligible for admissions through JoSAA this year.

The admissions authority once again lowered the bar to allow more students from all categories to make it to the ranking list and eventually avoid seat vacancy across institutes. The cut-off for the general category has been reduced to 15.28% from last year's 17.5%, while that for scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) is 7.78%, down from last year's 8.75%.

