PM Modi.(File photo)
India Toy Fair 2021: PM Modi asks manufacturers to use less plastic

India Toy Fair 2021: Inaugurating the first India Toy Fair 2021, Modi said, "We have to become Aatmanirbhar in the toy sector and also cater to the global market".
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:53 PM IST

India Toy Fair 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked the toy manufacturers to use less plastic and more eco-friendly material, in addition, to focus on innovation.

Inaugurating the first India Toy Fair 2021, Modi said, "We have to become Aatmanirbhar in the toy sector and also cater to the global market".

He regretted that India's share in the USD 100 billion global toy market is very less, and about 85 per cent of the toys sold in the country are imported.

"We need to promote hand-made in India," he said.

The Prime Minister also interacted with traditional toymakers from Chennapatnam, Varanasi and Jaipur and exhorted them to innovate and make traditional toys more relevant keeping in view the changing taste of children.

He asked the toy manufacturers to make eco-friendly, attractive and innovative toys and use more recyclable material.

The Prime Minister said the government has prepared a National Toy Action Plan by involving 15 ministries with a view to make the domestic toy industry competitive.

The initiative, he added, is aimed at making India Aatmanirbhar in the toy sector and also increasing the presence of domestic toys in the global market.

The Indian toy industry has tradition, technology, concepts and competence, Modi said, stressing that "we can give to the world eco-friendly toys".

