Jharkhand schools to reopen for classes 1 to 9 from March 7

  • The Jharkhand government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 9 students in all districts from March 7.
Jharkhand schools to reopen from Feb 1 for class 1 to 9(File Photo / PTI)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 07:16 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Jharkhand government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 9 students in all districts from March 7, said Jharkhand minister Banna Gupta to ANI.  The restrictions have been removed on offline classes in schools of 7 districts.

The school reopening decision was announced on Friday, February 25, after a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, chaired by the Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

ANI tweet reads, “A meeting of disaster management was held today under the leadership of the Chief Minister. In which it has been decided that the ban has been removed from class-1 to class-9 in 7 districts. Now schools will be opened for all classes from March 7: Jharkhand government minister Banna Gupta”.

 

The minister further said that ‘Parks, tourist spots & swimming pools are allowed to open. 8pm restrictions on markets are also removed. Restaurants and bars are allowed to function with 100% capacity. Gatherings and fairs continue to be prohibited'.

 

