J&K government revises upper age limit for state competitive exams, check details here

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has reversed another decision of the Union Territory administration and revised the upper age limit for J&K Combined Competitive Examinations (CCE) increasing it to 35 years for the open merit candidates. The J&K government has revised the upper age limit for the state competitive exams. (HT file)

In July this year, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) reduced the age limit for the CCE to 32 years for general candidates and 34 years for reserved categories.

In an order on Saturday, the general administration department stated that the government has prescribed the upper age limit for open merit candidates as 35 years while for reserved and in-service candidates, the age limit has been increased to 37 years. Physically challenged are eligible to apply up to 38 years of age.

Also read: IIM Shillong launches key projects on 18th Foundation Day, aims to foster holistic education & skill development in NE

“As promised in our manifesto, JKNC government prescribes revised upper age limit for Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination. We wish all the candidates good luck with their preparations!,” the National Conference said in a post on ‘X’ while sharing the order.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Sunday postponed the preliminary examination for the CCE- 2024 which was scheduled for November 17, 2024.

“The fresh dates for the said examination shall be notified separately,” said controller of examination, JKPSA in a notice.

Also read: Study in Singapore 2025: Some scholarships and their eligibility criteria that Indian students can consider

The J&K CCE aspirants had been continuously demanding for an increase in the age limit for the examinations.

On Saturday Peoples Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti had also raised her concern.

“With barely a week to go for CCE 2024 prelim exams on the 17th November aspirants are in a state of utter distress & confusion owing to the government’s ambiguity on the proposed age relaxation. They must ensure GAD issues relevant orders immediately if they are indeed serious about it,” she said.

Also read: Canada SDS explained: What is Student Direct Stream, why has it been closed & what does it mean for Indian students?

The age relaxation order comes 10 days after Jammu and Kashmir’s government announced that it was reverting to the old academic year scheme up to Class 9 from this year in Kashmir valley where the school examinations will now be held in November-December instead of March.

The scheme was changed by the LG led administration of J&K in 2022 which had adopted the March session in Kashmir division as was the norm in the Jammu division.



