IIM Shillong launches key projects on 18th Foundation Day, aims to foster holistic education & skill development in NE

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong launched several new initiatives on its 18th Foundation Day. The new projects are aimed at fostering community development, skill enhancement, and educational empowerment in the northeast. IIM Shillong inaugurated key projects on 18th Foundation Day with an aim to foster holistic education & skill development in the northeast, The event was attended by Meghalaya Governor C.H. Vijayashanka.

One of the initiatives includes the Nurturing Minds School Adoption as part of which IM Shillong will partner with two schools in East Khasi Hills District— Quidotto Memorial RCLP School and Mawkasiang Umroh Presbyterian Secondary School. It aims to create a sustainable impact on the learning environment, empower students, support teachers, and strengthen community ties, reflecting IIM Shillong’s vision of contributing to society through value-based management education, as informed in the press release.

IIM Shillong also launched the Skill To Enterprise Model (STEM) program in partnership with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI). The program will provide training, mentoring, and financial assistance to 30 businesses in the northeast.

Likewise, the Northeast Enterprise Empowerment Venture (NEEV) program, focuses on local engagement, supporting community enterprises, and addressing critical regional challenges like climate change, migration, and livelihood sustainability.

Meanwhile, the foundation ceremony was attended by the Governor of Meghalaya C.H. Vijayashankar, along with Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Other guests included Shishir Kumar Bajoria (Chairman, BoG), D.P. Wahlang, Chief Secretary of Meghalaya and Prof D P Goyal, Director of IIM Shillong. among others.

Addressing the gathering, Shishir Kumar Bajoria emphasized IIM Shillong’s ongoing efforts to serve the northeast and its vision of becoming a globally renowned institution grounded in Indian values.

Prof. D P Goyal highlighted the institution’s journey since 2008 to its current state-of-the-art campus with 900 students.

Notably, the event also featured panel discussion on the topic ‘Developing Agile Leaders: Rethinking Management Education for a Disruptive and Uncertain World’ with Ashishkumar Chauhan and Shishir Kr Bajoria, moderated by Prof. Rohit Dwivedi.

Another panel discussion was held on the theme ‘Future of Work: Management Education and Industry Expectations,’ which included industry professionals Bhasmang V. Mankodi, Executive Director at Morgan Stanley, Mumbai, Ankit Bhargava, CEO of Foxberry Technologies Pvt Ltd., Pune, and Asit Jain, MD of Mahavir Beverages Pvt Ltd. Visakhapatnam.

The session, moderated by Atul Kulkarni, Member BoG, IIM Shillong, shed light into how management education can adapt to meet the changing needs and expectations of the industry, exploring critical insights and strategies for developing agile, future-ready leaders.