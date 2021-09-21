J-K: Srinagar schools reopen for classes 10, 12 with COVID-19 rules in place

Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, schools in Srinagar reopened on Monday for classes 10 and 12. Students were seen happy and enthusiastic at the resumption of physical classes.

Speaking to ANI, a student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kothibagh, Srinagar, Bushra said, "I am feeling very happy at the resumption of classes. Teachers were doing a lot of effort in online classes, but we were not comfortable. Physical classes are good because we can interact with teachers whenever we want."

She further said that schools are properly taking care of COVID-19 protocols and providing masks and sanitisers.

"I was missing the school a lot. I was not able to study properly in online classes due to internet issues. In-person classes are always best, so I always enjoy physical classes in school," another student, Arbeena from the same school said.

Expressing happiness about meeting friends in the school, a student, Humaira Manzoor said, "I am very happy that schools have reopened. Now I can meet my friends and teachers. Even, I was not able to study anything at home due to network issues."

Further, a teacher of the English Faculty in the same school, Shabina Taj said, "We are getting very good response from students. All the students are very happy about physical classes. Students are even bringing their queries to discuss with us. Also, staff and students, both are following the SOPs issued by government."

On September 5, Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered the reopening of schools for students of class 12 and 10 and staff with 50 per cent capacity.