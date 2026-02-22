Bengaluru, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has urged the state government to provide stronger budgetary backing to the Higher Education department in the forthcoming state budget. Karnataka Guv urges enhanced budgetary support for higher education in state budget

Presiding over the Karnataka State Public Universities Vice Chancellors' Conference–2026, organised by Lok Bhavan in collaboration with the Higher Education department and the Karnataka Higher Education Council on Saturday, the Governor stressed that public universities require structured and sustained financial support, a press release issued by Lok Bhavan said.

"Universities, having limited internal revenue sources, require special financial care and structured budgetary support," the release quoted Gehlot as saying, while appealing to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ensure the March 6 State Budget is more beneficial to higher education.

The Governor expressed satisfaction over the Chief Minister's participation in the conference and voiced confidence that the upcoming budget would prioritise higher education.

He specifically called for filling long-pending vacancies in institutions such as Karnataka State Dr Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Kannada University, Karnataka Janapada University, and Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics University, along with adequate financial provisions for their development.

Emphasising the need to strengthen government universities, Gehlot said deliberations at the conference reflected Karnataka's readiness to steer higher education in a new direction.

He also called for increasing admissions in government institutions and examining why students prefer private universities despite higher fees.

The Governor stressed strict adherence to academic calendars to ensure timely admissions, examinations and declaration of results.

Improved coordination between Vice Chancellors and Registrars, upskilling of academic staff, curriculum updates aligned with present-day needs and the introduction of job-oriented courses were identified as priorities.

Highlighting campus development, he stressed the need to improve quality, cleanliness and greenery, and urged active implementation of initiatives such as "One Tree for Mother."

He also encouraged universities to promote sports participation to enable students to represent institutions at district, state, national and international levels.

On governance and transparency, Gehlot pressed for strict compliance with central and UGC guidelines within stipulated timelines.

The release said he emphasised that institutional credibility depends on resolving internal disputes democratically and maintaining transparency in financial matters.

He added that the Chancellor must foster harmony among stakeholders to avoid unnecessary inquiries and administrative disruptions.

The Governor suggested that universities expand international collaborations for academic and student exchange, enhance national rankings and address faculty shortages and infrastructure gaps.

Leveraging central schemes and Corporate Social Responsibility funds was suggested as a way to bridge financial constraints with State support.

According to him, universities should preference to Indian traditional dress as uniform attire during annual convocation ceremonies to promote cultural heritage.

The conference commenced with the rendition of Vande Mataram, Jana Gana Mana and Naada Geethe. Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar welcomed participants and outlined the objectives of the conference.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar were among those present on the occasion.

