Representational image. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Karnataka Minister warns of action against schools for COVID guideline violation

This comes after the state government had issued a notification that does not grant permission to schools for conducting physical classes for standards 1 to 5 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:00 AM IST

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Monday called for stringent action against schools that are running offline classes from standard 1 to 5, after a violation of the government's COVID guidelines.

This comes after the state government had issued a notification that does not grant permission to schools for conducting physical classes for standards 1 to 5 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kumar has notified the authorities.

With the permission of the state Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has been permitted to start classes beyond the 6th standard.

However, various media reports stated that some private schools across the state are conducting classes from 1st to 5th standard.

Kumar has instructed public education department officials to take action against such schools.

Kumar has also instructed department officials and superintendents of the department to immediately issue a circular on the creation of taluka-level inspection teams and prosecute unauthorized schools/institutes which are conducting classes for 1st to 5th standard.

Meanwhile, Karnataka is among the eight states showing a rising trajectory of daily new cases, said the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

As per the ministry, Karnataka reported 934 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

