IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / Kashmir University postpones offline post-graduate, undergraduate exams
A spokesperson of the varsity said the Kashmir University has postponed all its offline post-graduate and undergraduate exams till May 2 in view of the prevailing circumstances.(File)
A spokesperson of the varsity said the Kashmir University has postponed all its offline post-graduate and undergraduate exams till May 2 in view of the prevailing circumstances.(File)
news

Kashmir University postpones offline post-graduate, undergraduate exams

The University of Kashmir on Sunday postponed all its offline post-graduate and undergraduate examinations for a week in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, while it extended the closure of its main campus here by three days.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 08:46 PM IST

The University of Kashmir on Sunday postponed all its offline post-graduate and undergraduate examinations for a week in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, while it extended the closure of its main campus here by three days.

A spokesperson of the varsity said the university has postponed all its offline post-graduate and undergraduate exams till May 2 in view of the prevailing circumstances.

He said it has also been decided that the main campus shall continue to remain closed for three days till Wednesday.

The decisions to this effect were taken after detailed deliberations over the prevailing circumstances at a high-level meeting of the varsity's advisory committee chaired in online mode, the spokesperson said.

The meeting, however, decided that online classes, as already notified, will continue to be held by the teaching departments, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam postponed covid-19 in india covid-19 covid-19 uk variant + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP