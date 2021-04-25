Kashmir University postpones offline post-graduate, undergraduate exams

The University of Kashmir on Sunday postponed all its offline post-graduate and undergraduate examinations for a week in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, while it extended the closure of its main campus here by three days.

A spokesperson of the varsity said the university has postponed all its offline post-graduate and undergraduate exams till May 2 in view of the prevailing circumstances.

He said it has also been decided that the main campus shall continue to remain closed for three days till Wednesday.

The decisions to this effect were taken after detailed deliberations over the prevailing circumstances at a high-level meeting of the varsity's advisory committee chaired in online mode, the spokesperson said.

The meeting, however, decided that online classes, as already notified, will continue to be held by the teaching departments, he added.