Monday, Jul 29, 2024
Kerala to set up Centres of Excellence to raise the quality of higher education and promote cutting-edge research

PTI |
Jul 29, 2024 05:30 PM IST

The 'Study in Kerala' programme aims at making the state a significant hub of higher education, mainly for students from abroad, Minister R Bindhu said.

The Kerala government will soon launch seven 'Centres of Excellence' to raise the quality of higher education in the state and to promote cutting-edge research of international standards.

The Kerala government will soon launch seven 'Centres of Excellence' to raise the quality of higher education in the state.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)
The ambitious 'Study in Kerala' programme aims at making the state a significant and attractive hub of higher education, mainly for students from abroad, Minister R Bindhu said.

The Higher Education Reformation Commission for the comprehensive revamp of the state's higher education sector has recommended that Centres of Excellence be set up in diverse sectors, she said, addressing a press conference here.

In the first phase, administrative sanction has been granted to establish seven Centres for Excellence, the Higher Education minister said. The proposed centres would be set up in the areas of science and technology, social science, language and culture, she said. The objective is to enhance the quality of higher education and promote cutting-edge research of international standards.

The minister also announced the decision to hold a higher education conclave later in the year to ensure the continuation of the comprehensive reforms being implemented by the government in education. The conclave would be held jointly by various institutions of higher education in November-December, Bindhu added.

