KRUU Student Summit in Coimbatore highlights shift towards project-led learning

Around 200 high school students from across India and select international locations participated in a two-day residential innovation bootcamp at the Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT) campus in Coimbatore, held as part of the KRUU Student Summit 2025.

Conducted in mid-December, the summit brought together students and over 20 mentors to develop more than 40 early-stage solution concepts within a 48-hour window. Instead of conventional presentations, participants showcased physical models, mock-ups and demonstrations, reflecting an emphasis on hands-on, project-led learning.

Educators associated with the programme said the format mirrors a broader shift in Indian education towards experiential learning models that prioritise inquiry, collaboration and real-world problem-solving. Similar approaches are increasingly being discussed in higher education, where academic credits are being linked to project-based work rather than classroom hours alone.

Cross-disciplinary approach The bootcamp was structured as a “Creation Lab” across three tracks—Art, Entrepreneurship and STEM. Students worked in teams under a cross-disciplinary mentorship model that included experts from science, entrepreneurship, psychology and the arts.

Rather than focusing on polished outcomes, mentors encouraged students to identify problems, test assumptions and refine ideas through feedback, placing emphasis on learning processes and critical thinking.

“India’s classrooms need entrepreneurship and a project-based approach to learning,” said Anil Srinivasan, Founder of KRUU. “By working with mentors across disciplines, students didn’t just learn how to build ideas—they learned why and for whom.”

Author and mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik delivered the keynote address, while cultural practitioner Anita Ratnam also interacted with participants during the programme.

Projects across domains In the Arts track, students examined how media shapes public perception, analysing representation across films, digital platforms and gaming culture. Outputs included visual and mixed-media projects exploring identity and stereotypes.

The Entrepreneurship track focused on campus-based challenges. Students conducted surveys, identified inefficiencies and developed low-cost minimum viable products supported by basic market research and financial modelling.

In the STEM track, participants explored mathematical concepts such as probability and logic through game design, creating board games that translated abstract ideas into practical applications.

“The quality of the work, particularly the integration of technical feasibility and human-centred design, stood out,” said Rahul Ramachandran, Director (Partnerships and Initiatives), KRUU. “When students are treated as creators rather than just learners, they respond with a higher level of engagement.”

Evolving learning models Initiatives like the KRUU Student Summit, point to a growing interest in learning environments that position students as creators rather than passive recipients of information. As debates continue around employability and curriculum relevance, project-led formats are increasingly being viewed as a way to bridge classroom learning with real-world application.

