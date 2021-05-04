LLM admissions are still on, University of Mumbai declares exam dates

Admissions to the Masters or Law (LLM) program at the University of Mumbai is yet to end but students are already a worried lot as their exams, as scheduled by the university, are supposed to commence from May 17. Confused with the decision of the varsity which affects at least 800 students across six LLM divisions of MU, many have now approached the examination department of the University for clarity.

"How can the university be unaware of the status of admissions, and declare examination dates? Our online classes are yet to begin and here we are, staring at exams in two weeks," said Ashutosh Choughle, one of the LLM students. He added that while it can be considered that MU had not predicted the time that online admissions process will take, Choughle said it is unacceptable that the law department has not yet released any clarification on exam dates.

After a long wait, MU had declared dates for commencement of exams across departments and courses in the first week of April. Considering the delay in admissions to the undergraduate law courses (bother three year and five year batches) exams for the first year LLB students have been pushed to June whereas those for LLM students are scheduled to begin in mid-May.

"How is the university supposed to be trusted with the futures of lakhs of students, when they are unaware of the status of admissions for a batch of merely 800 students across six divisions. Why should we be demanding answers every time and pointing problems to the department when the need of the hour is for MU to be proactive," said Sachin Pawar president of Student Law Council.

After repeated attempts to reach the head of the law department at MU, calls and messages went unanswered. The MU examination department said they will look into the matter, which has now been brought to their notice.