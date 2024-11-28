Maharashtra: Parents lock school gate after row over students' transfer certificates

Angry parents locked the main gate of a Zilla Parishad school in Maharashtra's Latur district to protest inaction against a former headmaster for allegedly handing over the TCs of 17 students to other schools without informing the guardians. The protest was held for about two hours on Wednesday, following which a block education officer said the accused would be suspended as a teacher and a departmental inquiry would be conducted into the matter.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The protest was held for about two hours on Wednesday, following which a block education officer said the accused would be suspended as a teacher and a departmental inquiry would be conducted into the matter.

The parents then discontinued their protest. The school operates from Class 1 to 10.

When some parents recently went to the school to get the Transfer Certificates of their daughters, they were informed that the TCs had already been taken, an official said.

This prompted the parents to bring the matter to the attention of a school committee and the gram panchayat.

An investigation was conducted, which found that TCs of 17 students had been handed over to other schools without prior consent or communication with the parents, the official said.

Consequently, the gram panchayat and the school committee requested the Zilla Parishad authorities to initiate an inquiry into the actions the former headmaster.

However, the parents claimed no action was taken and they locked the school gate in protest.

