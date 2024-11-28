PM Modi urges youth to participate in ‘Viksit Bharat Quiz Challenge’, here's what you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged youngsters to take part in the 'Viksit Bharat Quiz Challenge', a part of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue which is scheduled to take place at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on January 11-12, 2025. Individuals aged between 15 and 29 years of age are eligible to participate in Round 1 i.e. Viksit Bharat Quiz which is hosted on the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) platform till December 5, 2024.

“ This is a very special opportunity for letting your innovative ideas be heard by the topmost levels of Government. It will be your indelible contribution to achieving our goal of a Viksit Bharat,” mentioned the official tweet by PM Modi.

About Viksit Bharat Quiz Challenge:

Commemorating Swami Vivekananda's 162nd birth anniversary, the ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue’ aims to serve as a platform for crores of youth across the country to present innovative ideas where youth from across the country will gather.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue features the Viksit Bharat Quiz Challenge that will test the participants' understanding and awareness of India's significant milestones and achievements. Candidates need to note that the quiz will be available in 12 Indian languages.

Candidates are expected to answer 10 questions in 300 seconds in this round

The top best performer of the quiz will be awarded a cash prize of ₹ 1,00,000/-

1,00,000/- The second best performer will be awarded a cash prize of ₹ 75,000/-

75,000/- The third best performer will be awarded a cash prize of ₹ 50,000/-

50,000/- The next top 100 participants will be awarded consolation prizes of ₹ 2000/- each

2000/- each The next top 200 participants will be awarded consolation prizes of ₹ 1000/- each

1000/- each All the participants will receive a digital certificate of participation

After Round 1, the winners will proceed to the next rounds which are as follows:

Round 2- Essay/Blog Writing

Round 3- Viksit Bharat Vision Pitch Deck – State-Level Presentations

Round 4- Viksit Bharat National Championship at Bharat Mandapam

For more information, visit the official website.

