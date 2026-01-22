Minister announces online registration portal for play-way schools in Punjab

Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur on Wednesday announced the launch of an online registration portal for play-way schools.

"Registration on this portal will be mandatory for all play-way schools operating in Punjab as well as for private schools imparting education to children below six years of age," she said, adding that the step entails ensuring effective monitoring of children's education, safety and overall development.

The minister further said a uniform curriculum is being prepared for children below six years of age, which will be implemented across Anganwadi centres, play-way schools and primary schools.

"The training of Anganwadi workers and supervisors will be completed by mid-February. Instead of burdening children with books, education will be imparted through play-based and creative activities," the minister said.

Highlighting the importance of early childhood care, Kaur said, "Nearly 90 per cent of a child's brain development takes place between the ages of zero and six years. Therefore, providing quality education and proper nutrition during this crucial period is a top priority of the Punjab government."

She further stated that under mission 'Aarambh', parents have been actively connected with their children's daily learning process.

"By sharing digital content, children are being encouraged to learn with their parents at home as well. So far, 2,941 parent groups have been formed under this mission to strengthen parental participation in children's cognitive development. Parents are also being sent daily activities on their phones so that they can actively participate in the learning process of their children at home," she said.

Speaking about infrastructure development, the minister stated, "Under the target of constructing 1,000 new Anganwadi centres, these modern centres are being developed at a cost of ₹100 crore, with approximately ₹10 lakh being spent on each.

Out of these, 700 centres have already been completed with well-ventilated rooms, proper kitchens, baby toilets, Bala paintings and modern furniture."

The remaining 300 centres will also be completed soon, she said.