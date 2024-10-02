Ministry of Education organises "Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata" on Gandhi Jayanti

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday organised an event called 'Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata' under the Swachhata Campaign at the Sri Venkateswara College (SVC) of University of Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. NSS members, NSS volunteers of the college, RWA representatives, social workers, and MCD staff joined them in thoroughly cleaning the place.(Twitter/@VPSecretariat)

Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, K. Sanjay Murthy, participated in the 'Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata' commemorating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS).

Additional Secretary Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Joint Secretary Neeta Prasad, Joint Secretary Ekram Rizvi, Joint Secretary Rina Sonowal Kouli, Chaitanya Prasad, officials of the Ministry, along with Prof. V Ravi, Principal, SVC; Prof. K Chandramani, Vice-Principal, SVC, and other faculty members were also present at the event.

K. Sanjay Murthy and other dignitaries planted five trees under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign at the college premises. They also participated in cleaning a black spot/cleanliness target unit (CTU) near the Satyaniketan bus stand near the college.

NSS members, NSS volunteers of the college, RWA representatives, social workers, and MCD staff joined them in thoroughly cleaning the place.

The secretary urged the locals to maintain the cleanliness of the place in the future and also ensured the help of the college in this regard if needed. He also motivated the students to participate in the cleanliness drive in the future. He also answered their queries regarding the National Education Policy 2020. The students shared their experiences and teaching while working in the NSS.

Swachhta Abhiyan is a nationwide campaign in India to promote hygiene and cleanliness and eliminate open defecation. The campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2, 2014.

The Prime Minister extended gratitude to the citizens of the country for their participation and said, "On this important day, projects related to cleanliness worth around ₹10,000 crore have also been started. Under Mission Amrit, water and sewage treatment plants will be built in many cities of the country, be it work related to Namami Gange or the Govardhan plant producing biogas from waste. These works will take the Swachh Bharat mission to new heights."

On this milestone of ten years for the Swachhata campaign today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in and engaged in a cleanliness drive with school children.PM Modi urged citizens of India to participate in the cleanliness initiative to further strengthen the spirit of 'Swachh Bharat.

Coinciding with the 155th Gandhi Jayanti today, the Swachh Bharat Mission marks the completion of 10 years since the launch of one of the most significant mass movements for cleanliness.

On August 15, 2014, PM Modi delivered a powerful message from the ramparts of the Red Fort, calling for cleanliness to become a national priority and urging citizens to join in this mission. This led to the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014, which embraced a 'whole-of-government' approach to make sanitation the responsibility of all.

