Ministry of Education warns against fake websites duping job aspirants

The Ministry of Education today, in a statement, gave clarification regarding fake websites allegedly duping job aspirants.

An official statement by the ministry read, "It has come to the notice of the Ministry of Education that in order to dupe innocent applicants several websites have been created with the name similar to the schemes of the department like www.sarvashiksha.online, https://samagra.shikshaabhiyan.co.in, https://shikshaabhiyan.org.in."

The Ministry said that these websites are offering employment opportunities to aspiring candidates and misguiding the job aspirants through the layout of the website, content and presentation in a manner similar to the original website and asking for money from the respondents for the applications.

While these websites have come to the notice of the department of school education and literacy, there may be more such other websites/social media accounts promising jobs and demanding money for the recruitment process, added the ministry.

Advising the general public the ministry stated, "The general public is advised to avoid applying for job opportunities on such websites and to ensure themselves that the websites are authorised by visiting the official website of the concerned Department/personal inquiry/telephone call/e-mail to safeguard their own interest."

"Any person applying on these websites will be doing so at his own risk & cost and shall be responsible for the consequences thereof," concluded the statement.