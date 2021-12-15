Nagpur: Schools for classes 1 to 7 to reopen from Thursday

Private and civic schools for classes 1 to 7 will reopen in Nagpur city from December 16, over 20 months after they were shut for in-person learning due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the civic body said on Wednesday.

After reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the city, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to open schools from classes 1 to 7 in the civic limits with adherence to all the necessary coronavirus-related guidelines, it said in a release.

Talking to PTI, NMC education officer Priti Mishrikotkar said that 1,053 private schools and 116 civic-run schools, with 2.49 lakh students, will reopen on Thursday.

The schools have been directed to maintain social distancing among students and make the seating arrangement accordingly. Only one student will be allowed on one bench. All the students will have wear face masks and follow COVID-19 related protocols, the NMC said in the release.

Schools and other educational institutions were closed in March 2020 after the outbreak of the pandemic and later online classes were started for students. Earlier, the schools for students of primary and middle sections were supposed to reopen in the first week of December , but the decision was postponed due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The NMC had decided to postpone the opening of schools in view of the coronavirus situation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON