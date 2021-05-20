NATA 2021: Second test postponed, to be held in July now

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has postponed the second test for NATA 2021 due to the COVID situation in the country. The examination shall now be held on July 11. Earlier the examination was scheduled for June 12.

The official notification reads,” “In view of the severity of second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns being imposed in several states/ UTs in the country for containment of pandemic, it has been decided by the competent authority of the Council of Architecture that second test of NATA 2021 examination shall now be held on July 11 instead of the earlier scheduled date of June 12, 2021.”

It further added, ”the revised NATA brochure with revised important dates for the Second test shall be uploaded shortly on NATA website WWW.nata.in and as well as on the website of the council WWW.coa.gov.in. The NATA portal shall remain open to facilitate students applying for registration for the Second Test.”