The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released the exam schedule for NEET PG, NEET SS and other exams. Candidates who have to appear for the examinations can check the official notice on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NBEMS releases exam schedule for NEET PG, NEET SS and other exams, check exam dates here

The DrNB final exam October 2026 session will be held on September 25, 26 and 27, 2026 and DrNB final examination April 2027 session will be held on March 26, 27 and 28, 2026.

NEET SS 2026 exam will be conducted on December 11 and 12, 2026, NBEMS Diploma Final Theory Examination June 2026 will be held on May 14, 15 and 16, 2026. NBEMS Diploma Final Exam October 2026 Session will be conducted on September 11, 12 and 13, 2026.

DNB final examination June 2026 will be held on June 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2026 and DNB final examination December 2026 session will be conducted on November 19, 20, 21, 22, 2026. The FMGE December 2026 exam will be held on January 9, 2027 and NEET PG 2026 will be held on August 30, 2026.

How to download NBEMS exam schedule To download the exam schedule candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on NBEMS exam schedule available on home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to check the exam dates.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.

Official Schedule Here