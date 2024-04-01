NCVET notifies guidelines for Training of Assessors programme

The National Council for Vocational Education and Training has notified guidelines for training of assessors to strengthen the vocational training and skill ecosystem. An assessor plays a vital role in the entire process of skills assessments and ensures that trainees meet the occupational standards required to achieve their qualifications.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The guidelines aim at creating a standardised model and providing a standard operation procedure (SOP) to address the concern of inadequately trained assessors in the skill ecosystem, the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) said.

The Training of Assessors is a specialised training programme for professionals and industry experts who may work as Assessors in the vocational skills sector to carry out competency-based assessments of students for a given course or job role, aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

The guidelines define the eligibility criteria and minimum qualifications required for the assessors. It also specifies the expected training requirements, in terms of processes, knowledge, testing and handling skills of students or learners.

"The purpose of these guidelines is to create a robust standardised and scalable model and provide the Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) to address the concern of inadequately trained assessors in the skill ecosystem," the NCVET stated.

An assessor plays a vital role in the entire process of skills assessments and ensures that trainees meet the occupational standards required to achieve their qualifications.

The NCVET comes under the administrative control of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

