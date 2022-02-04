NEET PG 2022: DGHS directs NBE to postpone exam by 6-8 weeks

Following requests for postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-PG) 2022 for post graduate medical admissions, the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) on Thursday directed the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to postpone the entrance exam by six to eight weeks.

In a letter made public by DGHS, officials have highlighted how this request stems from the various requests received by the government for postponement of the exam. "Lot of representations are being received from medical doctors regarding request to delay NEET-PG 2022 examination date of March 12 since it is clashing with the NEET-PG 2021 counseling. Also, many of the interns will not be able to participate in PG counseling 2022 by month of May/June 2022," states the letter.

Delay in conducting exams in 2021 due to rising Covid cases has left thousands of MBBS graduates ineligible to appear for the NEET-PG exam in March this year. Another few thousand MBBS graduates who are currently completing their internship are also worried about wasting one full year as without the completion of their internship they will not be eligible for the entrance exam this year.

"Keeping the above facts in view, the honourable minister of health has taken the decision to postpone NEET-PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks, or suitably. Hence, the decision of the minister may be complied with," states the letter addressed to NBE, the NEET-PG conducting authority.

Due to rising Covid-19 cases reported across the country between March and May 2021, several exams had to be postponed or cancelled altogether. The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) conducted MBBS exams in late July and students managed to start their internships post that.

Some students have also been unsure how they'll be able to prepare for the entrance exam especially since most interns have been working overtime on Covid duty.

Admissions for first year PG medical for the 2021-22 batch are currently underway and will go on till March 16 while the NEET-PG 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on March 13. Students have pointed how this gives no time between counseling process for the current academic year and entrance exam for the 2022-23 academic year.

"By postponing the entrance exam, the examination authority will also ensure there is adequate gap between the counselling process for 2021-22 which goes on till March 16 and also gives us interns a chance," said a student.

