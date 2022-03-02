Home / Education / News / NEET PG counselling 2021: Mop-up round registration begins, check details here
news

NEET PG counselling 2021: Mop-up round registration begins, check details here

  • The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begin the online registration process for mop- up round on March 2 and the registration process will end on March 7.
NEET PG counselling 2021: Mop-up round registration begins, direct link here(Hindustan Times)
NEET PG counselling 2021: Mop-up round registration begins, direct link here(Hindustan Times)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 04:13 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begin the online registration process for mop- up round on March 2 and the registration process will end on March 7. The Vacant Seats after NEET G 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling will now be filled up by candidates through the mop up round.

candidates who register during this period can choice fill and lock their choices from March 3 to March 7 2022. The result will be announced on March 12.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: How to Apply For Mop-Up Round

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link

Key in  your NEET PG roll number and other required details to login

Fill in the application form and upload all documents

Pay the application fees and click on submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed counselling schedule here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out